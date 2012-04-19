FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed clarifies when Volcker rule kicks in
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 19, 2012 / 6:01 PM / 5 years ago

Fed clarifies when Volcker rule kicks in

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday clarified that banks will have until July 21, 2014, to fully comply with the Volcker rule, a yet-to-be-finalized crackdown on proprietary trading and hedge fund investments.

The Fed also said it has the ability to extend the compliance period.

U.S. regulators have said they will likely miss a July 21, 2012, deadline to finalize the controversial trading ban that threatens to limit Wall Street’s profit potential.

Banks have raised concerns that if a rule is not ready by July 21, when the controversial trading restriction takes effect under the Dodd-Frank law, there could be disruptions in markets because of a lack of clarity on how to comply with the crackdown.

The Fed said entities have “the full two-year period provided by the statute to fully conform its activities and investments, unless the Board extends the conformance period.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.