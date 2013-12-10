U.S. CFTC cancels Volcker rule meeting Tues due to snow forecast

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, one of five regulators due to adopt the so-called Volcker rule on Tuesday, said it canceled a public vote on the issue because of the threat of a snowstorm in the Washington area.

It was unclear whether the CFTC would schedule another meeting, or whether it would vote behind closed doors on the rule, which would ban banks from gambling with their own money.

It was also unclear whether two other agencies - the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp - would hold their scheduled votes on Tuesday.

Details of the final rule will be disseminated by the agencies as scheduled at 9:30 a.m. EST (1430 GMT). (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)