US regulators extend deadline for big banks' "living wills"

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. bank regulators said on Monday the biggest banks would get until Oct. 1 to submit the next round of resolution plans known as “living wills,” which were initially due on July 1.

The Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp required 11 of the biggest bank holding companies to submit initial living wills last year. Living wills are blueprints showing how the banks could be wound down in a crisis.

This year, those banks will have to include in their plans more detailed information about global issues and any funding or liquidity problems that could present obstacles to bankruptcy, the regulators said on Monday.