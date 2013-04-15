FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US regulators extend deadline for big banks' "living wills"
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
April 15, 2013

US regulators extend deadline for big banks' "living wills"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. bank regulators said on Monday the biggest banks would get until Oct. 1 to submit the next round of resolution plans known as "living wills," which were initially due on July 1.

The Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp required 11 of the biggest bank holding companies to submit initial living wills last year. Living wills are blueprints showing how the banks could be wound down in a crisis.

This year, those banks will have to include in their plans more detailed information about global issues and any funding or liquidity problems that could present obstacles to bankruptcy, the regulators said on Monday.

