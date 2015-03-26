FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. regulators move living will deadlines for nonbank firms
March 26, 2015

U.S. regulators move living will deadlines for nonbank firms

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. financial regulators said on Thursday they permanently changed the deadline for massive, nonbank financial institutions to file resolution plans known as “living wills” to Dec. 31 from July 1 each year, starting in 2016.

The Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said they had already extended the 2015 deadlines for American International Group Inc, General Electric Capital Corp and Prudential Financial. The final firm involved, MetLife, will submit its first plan in 2016. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

