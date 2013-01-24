FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama nominates White to head SEC, Cordray at CFPB
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2013 / 7:46 PM / in 5 years

Obama nominates White to head SEC, Cordray at CFPB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Thursday nominated former U.S. federal prosecutor Mary Jo White to head the Securities and Exchange Commission, signaling a desire for tough oversight of Wall Street.

Obama also renominated Richard Cordray to continue as the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the U.S. watchdog for consumer products such as mortgages and student loans.

Obama told a White House ceremony that there is more work needed to confront what he called irresponsible behavior in the Wall Street financial sector and that White would have this duty.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.