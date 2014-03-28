FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. risk panel to host asset management conference May 19
March 28, 2014

U.S. risk panel to host asset management conference May 19

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. risk council is planning to host a public conference on the asset management industry in late May to help U.S. regulators assess whether the sector poses systemic risks to the marketplace, the Treasury Department said Friday.

The May 19 conference, which will take place at the Treasury Department, will feature panel discussions moderated by U.S. regulatory staff and solicit thoughts from industry officials, academics and other interested parties.

The conference comes at a crucial time for the industry, which has been engaged in a high-stakes lobbying effort to fend off the Financial Stability Oversight Council from potentially imposing additional regulations on large asset managers. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by James Dalgleish)

