U.S. Senate moves toward confirming Bowen to CFTC

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate cleared a procedural hurdle on Tuesday to move closer to confirming New York lawyer Sharon Bowen as a member of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Senators voted 50-44 to move forward with President Barack Obama’s choice of Bowen for a seat on the commission, which regulates the swaps industry. The Senate still must hold a final confirmation vote, which could come as soon as this afternoon. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)