US Senate confirms Bowen as CFTC commissioner

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate confirmed New York lawyer Sharon Bowen on Tuesday as a member of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Senators voted 48 to 46 to confirm Bowen to a spot on the commission, which oversees the swaps industry. Bowen was seen as a somewhat controversial choice for the CFTC because she also heads the Securities Investor Protection Corp, which is currently in a legal dispute with another government agency. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Chris Reese)