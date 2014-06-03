FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Senate confirms Bowen as CFTC commissioner
June 3, 2014 / 8:51 PM / 3 years ago

US Senate confirms Bowen as CFTC commissioner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate confirmed New York lawyer Sharon Bowen on Tuesday as a member of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Senators voted 48 to 46 to confirm Bowen to a spot on the commission, which oversees the swaps industry. Bowen was seen as a somewhat controversial choice for the CFTC because she also heads the Securities Investor Protection Corp, which is currently in a legal dispute with another government agency. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Chris Reese)

