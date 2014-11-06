REFILE-UPDATE 2-Fed's Powell calls for tougher clearinghouse oversight

(Refiles to remove dateline)

* Calls for stress-testing, resolution strategies

* Clearinghouses should also bolster liquidity, Powell says

By Ann Saphir and Sarah N. Lynch

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Clearinghouses like those operated by CME Group and Intercontinental Exchange should be subject to stricter oversight, including coordinated stress tests, to prevent failure in the face of a financial shock, a top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.

“Clearing members and regulators needs a more systematic view of what stress tests are performed, at what frequency, with what assumptions, and with what results,” Fed Governor Jerome Powell told bankers and regulators at a Chicago Fed conference.

Some stress test results could be made public, as regulators currently do with bank stress tests.

“That would be a very helpful thing,” Powell said. “Stress testing for (central counterparties) is in its early days, but it’s something that we are working on, it’s something that’s being worked on all over the world.”

In addition, clearinghouses should develop “clear and detailed” strategies for handling a default or failure, he said.

Clearinghouses serve as an important backstop for the markets by standing in between parties to guarantee trades and cushion the blow if someone defaults.

Clearing activity has ramped up since 2010 thanks to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, which required a sizeable chunk of the $700 trillion over-the-counter derivatives market to be cleared.

The increase in central clearing, however, is not without its own risks.

Steering more derivatives into central clearing could concentrate more risk into the clearinghouses themselves.

To address that concern, U.S. regulators adopted rules requiring stricter standards for the largest clearinghouses to make sure they can withstand major financial shock.

Just last week, the Fed announced it had updated its own guidelines for how clearinghouses and other market utilities should be managing their risks. The guidelines are largely aligned with international standards on clearinghouse governance, credit risk and collateral.

Powell said that in addition to conducting more coordinated stress tests, other measures should also be considered such as improved liquidity planning and better transparency about how clearinghouses are managing their risks. (Reporting by Ann Saphir in Chicago; additional reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Chizu Nomiyama)