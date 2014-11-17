FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Tarullo, bank execs to appear at U.S. Senate hearing, panel says
November 17, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Tarullo, bank execs to appear at U.S. Senate hearing, panel says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate panel on Monday said Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo and executives from Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase would appear at a hearing this week on banks’ involvement in physical commodities.

The Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations’ two-day hearing on Thursday and Friday will focus on banks’ ownership of oil, natural gas and aluminum. Top commodities executives from several banks will testify, the panel said.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Doina Chiacu

