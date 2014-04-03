FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of America close to settling on credit cards with U.S. regulator
April 3, 2014

Bank of America close to settling on credit cards with U.S. regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 3 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp is close to a settlement with the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over problems with products sold as add-ons to credit cards, sources familiar with the talks said.

The consumer bureau has reached settlements with other credit card companies over allegations they gave consumers misleading information about add-on products such as identity-theft protection. The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the latest settlement talks, said Bank of America could pay more than $800 million to settle the allegations against it. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson. Editing by Andre Grenon)

