Wall Street regulator unveils proposals for dark pools, bond markets
September 19, 2014

Wall Street regulator unveils proposals for dark pools, bond markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s self-funded regulator unveiled a list of proposals on Friday to bolster rules governing alternative trading platforms like “dark pools,” computerized high-speed trading, and price transparency in the corporate bond market.

The proposals, which were approved by the governing board of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), would require the people who develop computer algorithms to register with regulators.

They would also force alternative trading platforms to report more data to FINRA about buy and sell orders as well as trading volumes for over-the-counter products.

In the fixed income space, FINRA also said it plans to propose stricter rules to enhance the price transparency of the corporate bond market. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Sandra Maler)

