Wall Street regulator backs registration for high-speed traders
#Market News
May 20, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 3 years ago

Wall Street regulator backs registration for high-speed traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - High-frequency trading firms should be required to register with U.S. securities regulators, the head of Wall Street’s self-funded regulator said Tuesday.

“I think it would be a great thing for the (Securities and Exchange Commission} to focus on whether there should be registration requirements for active high-frequency traders,” said Richard Ketchum, the chief executive of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, at FINRA’s annual conference. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

