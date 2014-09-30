FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed to study impact of capital rules on big insurers
September 30, 2014

U.S. Fed to study impact of capital rules on big insurers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday announced plans to study the potential effects of forcing big insurance companies to meet tough funding restrictions required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.

The Wall Street oversight law directed regulators to identify big non-bank financial firms that could pose risks to the U.S. financial system.

Those companies are regulated by the Fed, and must meet capital requirements comparable to those for big U.S. banks. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

