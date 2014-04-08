U.S. regulators to finalize 6 pct leverage rule for biggest banks

WASHINGTON, April 8 (Reuters) - Financial regulators will vote shortly to finalize rules requiring the biggest U.S. banks to meet a 6 percent leverage ratio, the regulators said in documents released on Tuesday.

The rules closely follow a proposal issued by the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency last year. The biggest eight bank holding companies would face a 5 percent leverage ratio.

Regulators also plan to propose changes to the model for calculating the capital needs of banks to bring it in line with international standards.