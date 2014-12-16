FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. regulator says relaxed loan standards mirror pre-crisis era
December 16, 2014 / 8:00 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. regulator says relaxed loan standards mirror pre-crisis era

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. banks relaxed loan underwriting standards for the third year in a row last year, a trend mirroring the lax lending just before the financial crisis, a top U.S. regulator said on Tuesday.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) said its annual survey found that large banks in particular loosened lending standards as they tried to boost loan volumes.

Banks still make high-quality loans, the regulator said, but credit risk, or the danger that borrowers will be unable to pay, is on the rise.

The survey looked at 91 banks and about 94 percent of loans in the federal banking system over the 12-month period that ended June 30.

“This year’s survey showed a continued easing in underwriting standards, with trends very similar to those seen from 2004 through 2006,” said Jennifer Kelly, senior deputy comptroller for bank supervision.

“Supervisors will focus on banks’ efforts to maintain prudent underwriting standards, monitor portfolio credit risk, and reduce exceptions to policy,” she said.

Bank regulators are keeping a close eye on banks’ lending practices after shoddy mortgages helped fuel the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

Regulators said banks relaxed underwriting standards for credit cards, large corporate loans and leveraged loans, which go to entities that already have significant debt, because they faced more competition and struggled with low interest rates.

OCC examiners also said banks allowed exceptions to their own lending rules for some commercial products.

The combination of looser lending standards and policy exceptions adds extra risk that can crop up during crisis periods, the OCC said. Managers should look into the changing practices and try to reduce credit risk, regulators said. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

