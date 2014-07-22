FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Metlife could be labelled systemically important - Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2014 / 11:02 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Metlife could be labelled systemically important - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Treasury declines comment)

July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators are set to label Metlife Inc systemically important, subjecting it to stricter oversight by the U.S. Federal Reserve, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) could make the decision on July 31, when it is likely to meet, according to the Bloomberg report. (bloom.bg/1rz1sJd)

The vote could, however, be delayed as the council has not formally closed its review of the insurer, which has been under consideration for being labelled systemically important for more than a year, according to the Bloomberg report.

MetLife would have 30 days to request a hearing before the FSOC to contest the decision. The regulators would then hold a vote to make a final decision about designating MetLife.

Chris Stern, spokesman for Metlife, declined to comment. Treasury Department spokeswoman Suzanne Elio also declined to comment. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.