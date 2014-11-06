FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Senate panel plans hearing on banks' role in physical commodities
November 6, 2014 / 7:15 PM / 3 years ago

US Senate panel plans hearing on banks' role in physical commodities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate investigators on Thursday announced plans to hold a two-day hearing on Nov. 20 and 21 examining banks’ ownership of physical commodities such as oil, natural gas and aluminum.

“Over the last five years, our largest banks and their holding companies have become deeply involved in a wide range of physical commodity activities in ways that pose risks to the U.S. financial system,” Senator Carl Levin, a Democrat who leads the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, said in a statement. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

