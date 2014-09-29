Flagstar Bank to pay $37.5 mln over servicing violations-CFPB

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Monday said it ordered Flagstar Bank to pay $37.5 million over violations of mortgage servicing rules that took effect earlier this year.

The CFPB said Flagstar hurt borrowers’ attempts to stay in their homes by failing to notify them when applications for foreclosure relief were incomplete, denying loan modifications to eligible people and taking too long to finalize modifications. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)