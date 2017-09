WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve voted on Wednesday to issue a proposal governing how much money swaps buyers and sellers must set aside when they make trades outside central clearing houses.

The rules were first proposed in 2011 but were not finalized while global regulators worked on similar guidelines. The new proposal is similar to both the initial U.S. plan and the international agreement, Fed staff said. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bill Trott)