US Fed's Tarullo calls for re-think of some new bank regulations
May 8, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

US Fed's Tarullo calls for re-think of some new bank regulations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - A top U.S. Federal Reserve official on Thursday called on regulators to revamp a variety of new bank rules, including the way capital minimums are set for big firms and exempting mid-sized banks from some rules.

Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo, the Fed’s point person on financial regulation, said a “rationalization” of some rules would reduce costs for banks but still achieve the goals of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street oversight law. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

