U.S. FDIC directors re-propose margin rules for uncleared swaps

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp board of directors voted on Wednesday to propose margin requirements for swaps trades that are conducted outside central clearing houses.

The rules were first proposed in 2011 but were not finalized while international regulators considered similar rules. The Federal Reserve and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency also decided on Wednesday to re-issue the proposed rules for public comment. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)