US Bank to pay $57 million over "add-on" products-regulators
September 25, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

US Bank to pay $57 million over "add-on" products-regulators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Thursday said US Bancorp agreed to pay about $57 million because of problems related to identity theft protection products it sold consumers.

The OCC said US Bank would pay it a $4 million civil penalty and a separate $5 million fine to the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. It also must pay about $48 million to harmed borrowers.

The bank neither admitted nor denied the findings, the OCC said. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bill Trott)

