White House urges U.S. regulators to rein in Wall Street risk-taking
October 6, 2014 / 5:31 PM / 3 years ago

White House urges U.S. regulators to rein in Wall Street risk-taking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama is urging the country’s top financial market regulators to find additional ways to “prevent excessive risk-taking across the financial system,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Monday.

Obama spoke about his concerns in a closed-door meeting convened earlier with the heads of regulators at the Federal Reserve, Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, among others.

Earnest said that regulators can take steps to reduce excessive risk-taking as they work to finalize rules targeting compensation structures and capital standards.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Jim Loney

