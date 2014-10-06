FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House asks regulators to tailor standards for financial firms
October 6, 2014 / 6:21 PM / 3 years ago

White House asks regulators to tailor standards for financial firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama urged U.S. financial regulators on Monday to consider tailoring standards for the “size and complexity” of different financial institutions, according to a statement by the White House about a closed-door meeting to discuss Wall Street reforms.

Obama’s meeting came just a few hours before the regulators are slated to convene an open session of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, a panel that polices for systemic risks and has the power to impose additional rules on large non-bank firms, such as insurers.

Insurers, asset managers and other firms have pushed back against more regulation, saying they fear they will be subjected to the same rules as banks.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

