Oct 14 (Reuters) - Financial Street Holdings Co Ltd

* Says adjusts Jan-Sept net profit forecast to about 537.4-671.8 million yuan (87.74-109.69 million US dollar) from 671.8-873.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1w5nkN1

