BRIEF-FCA publishes guidance on pension reforms

April 9 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority:
* FCA publishes guidance on pension reforms
* Today published guidance for firms following changes to pension legislation, announced in budget 2014
* Guidance provides clarity on FCA’s expectations of firms during interim period
* In light of budget announcements, firms will need to make changes to their operational processes and procedures
* Some firms asked for clarification of its expectations during period until April 2015, which guidance provides