REFILE-RESEARCH ALERT-Zions Bancorporation: Guggenheim raises target price

May 3 (Reuters) - May 3 (Reuters) - : * Zions Bancorporation : Guggenheim raises target price to $28 from $26; rating neutral * Wells Fargo & Co : Guggenheim raises target price to $47 from $46.50; rating buy * Citigroup Inc : Guggenheim raises price target to $58 from $57; rating buy * State Street Corp : Guggenheim cuts target price to $61 from $65; rating neutral * Fifth Third Bancorp : Guggenheim raises price target to $21 from $20; rating buy * Goldman Sachs : Guggenheim raises price target to $180 from $175; rating buy * Suntrust Banks Inc : Guggenheim raises target price to $33.50 from $32.50; rating neutral * Regions Financial Corp : Guggenheim raises target price to $10 from $9.50; rating buy * M&T Bank Corp : Guggenheim cuts price target to $112 from $116.5; rating neutral * PNC : Guggenheim raises target price to $82 from $79; rating buy * Northern Trust Corp : Guggenheim cuts price target to $63 from $64; rating buy * BNY Mellon : Guggenheim raises target price to $31.50 from $29; rating neutral * First Horizon National Corp : Guggenheim raises target price to $11.50 from $10.50; rating neutral