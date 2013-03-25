FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cost of insuring bank debt jumps on bail-in fears
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 25, 2013 / 3:32 PM / in 5 years

Cost of insuring bank debt jumps on bail-in fears

Natalie Harrison

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 25 (IFR) - The cost of insuring European bank debt against default rose sharply on Monday after a top eurozone finance minister said other countries could impose losses on bond holders following an unprecedented haircut on Cypriot bank senior debt.

The Markit iTraxx Senior Financials index widened 14bp to 181bp, while the Subordinated index widened 20bp to 302bp after Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said a rescue programme agreed for Cyprus represents a new template for resolving eurozone banking problems, and that other countries may have to restructure their banking sectors. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.