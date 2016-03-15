FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish billionaire close to deal on $208 mln GetBack sale - report
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 15, 2016 / 7:01 AM / a year ago

Polish billionaire close to deal on $208 mln GetBack sale - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 15 (Reuters) - Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki is close to a deal to sell his debt-collecting company GetBack for over 800 million zlotys ($208 million), raising cash for his lender Idea Bank, Puls Biznesu daily on Tuesday quoted its sources as saying.

According to the daily, local fund Abris along with another fund are to take over GetBack, which is now owned by an Idea Bank unit.

GetBack had a net profit of 120 million zlotys in 2015. ($1 = 3.8534 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.