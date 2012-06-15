FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's cuts four Dutch banks by 2 notches, one by single notch
June 15, 2012 / 12:40 AM / 5 years ago

Moody's cuts four Dutch banks by 2 notches, one by single notch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Friday said it had downgraded the long-term debt and deposit ratings for five Dutch banking groups, four by two notches and one by a single notch.

The agency said it had cut the ratings by two notches: to Aa2 for Rabobank Nederland, to A2 for ING Bank N.V. , to A2 for ABN AMRO Bank N.V., and to Baa2 for LeasePlan Corporation N.V..

The long-term debt and deposit ratings for SNS Bank N.V. were downgraded by one notch to Baa2. The short-term ratings for all these groups were unchanged.

Moody’s assigned stable outlooks to the ratings for four of the groups, while assigning negative outlooks to the ratings for ING Bank and its related entities.

