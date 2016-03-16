FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish PM Szydlo says FX loan bill can be improved
March 16, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

Polish PM Szydlo says FX loan bill can be improved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 16 (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Wednesday the president’s foreign exchange mortgage conversion bill can yet be improved.

“Mr. President prepared a project which in my opinion may yet be amended or improved,” Szydlo told daily Rzeczpospolita in an interview.

“We now give ourselves time to do that, Finance Minister (Andrzej) Szalamacha and Deputy Prime Minister (Mateusz) Morawiecki will deal with this.”

In January, President Andrzej Duda laid out his idea for converting Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys, but Poland’s financial watchdog said on Tuesday it may push the banking sector into a crisis. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

