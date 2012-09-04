Financo gets capital investment from execs

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Boutique retail and consumer products investment bank Financo Inc said Tuesday it received a capital investment from John Berg and Colin Welch and said Berg will take on the position of chief executive.

Welch, who was previously CEO of Financo, will become the firm’s chief operating officer and chief executive of its European operations.

The bank did not disclose the size of Berg’s and Welch’s investment.

Berg most recently worked at private equity firm Weston Presidio Capital and previously was head of Bank of America Corp’s retail and consumer group.