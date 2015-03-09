U.S. consumer bureau urged to improve diversity -watchdog report

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - The new U.S. consumer protection regulator could do more to foster diversity and inclusion in the workplace, such as taking steps to require training and better track equal employment opportunity complaints, according to a watchdog report.

The findings by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s inspector general come a little less than a year after the regulator came under scrutiny over allegations of racial disparities in how employees’ performances were rated.

Last spring, the American Banker newspaper published internal CFPB data showing that the bureau’s white employees were twice as likely to receive a top performance rating in 2013 as African-American or Hispanic staff.

Those ratings factor into determining bonuses and promotions. The evidence of disparities was an embarrassment for the bureau, which was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law, and prompted harsh criticism from many U.S. lawmakers.

Last year, the bureau’s Office of Minority and Women Inclusion released a report saying that staff felt their supervisors micro-managed their projects and lacked uniform standards.

In response to the criticism, lawmakers on Capitol Hill asked the inspector general to look into the bureau’s diversity issues. Meanwhile, the CFPB took steps to overhaul its performance ratings system.

Monday’s report said the CFPB has made some progress through listening sessions with employees and creating an internal advisory council to work on diversity matters.

But it also said further steps, such as mandatory training for employees about the bureau’s performance appraisal system, are needed.

“The non-mandatory nature of performance management training may have contributed to the perception of an unfair and inconsistent approach to managing employee performance,” the report said.

The ratings measures used to evaluate managers’ performance at the bureau could better reflect whether supervisors foster an inclusive and diverse workforce, it added.

Furthermore, the CFPB should improve the way it tracks equal employment opportunity complaints and negotiated grievances and finalize a diversity and inclusion strategic plan, it said.

The CFPB management said in the report that it concurred with the various recommendations.

A spokesman also said the bureau has “already made significant progress in addressing the recommendations since the close of the evaluation period in October 2014.”