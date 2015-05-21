FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senate Banking Democrats lose effort to narrow financial bill
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Senate Banking Democrats lose effort to narrow financial bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate Banking Committee voted down efforts by the panel’s Democrats on Thursday to narrow the scope of a financial regulatory reform bill that aims to give relief to smaller banks and financial firms.

In a 12-10 vote, the committee declined to accept the Democrats’ alternative proposal.

The bill, drafted by Senate Banking Chairman Richard Shelby, proposes the largest overhaul of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law since it passed in 2010. It would make some structural changes to the Federal Reserve and to the Financial Stability Oversight Council, known as FSOC.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Additional reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.