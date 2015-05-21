Senate Banking Democrats lose effort to narrow financial bill

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate Banking Committee voted down efforts by the panel’s Democrats on Thursday to narrow the scope of a financial regulatory reform bill that aims to give relief to smaller banks and financial firms.

In a 12-10 vote, the committee declined to accept the Democrats’ alternative proposal.

The bill, drafted by Senate Banking Chairman Richard Shelby, proposes the largest overhaul of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law since it passed in 2010. It would make some structural changes to the Federal Reserve and to the Financial Stability Oversight Council, known as FSOC.