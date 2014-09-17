FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US risk panel lacks tools to police for systemic risk -watchdog
September 17, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

US risk panel lacks tools to police for systemic risk -watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. regulatory council tasked with ferreting out emerging threats to the financial markets lacks the adequate tools to do its job and needs to improve the transparency of its operations, a government watchdog said on Wednesday.

In a new report, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) faulted the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) for failing to enact certain reforms that were recommended in a similar oversight report issued two years ago.

“FSOC still lacks a comprehensive, systematic approach to identify emerging threats to financial stability,” wrote GAO staffer A. Nicole Clowers, who will present her findings in testimony before a U.S. House of Representatives panel later on Wednesday.

“FSOC has taken steps to improve its communication with the public, but could do more to improve transparency and accountability,” Clowers said in the report.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
