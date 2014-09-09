FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tarullo: Federal Reserve can tailor some capital rules for insurance
September 9, 2014

Tarullo: Federal Reserve can tailor some capital rules for insurance

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Board Governor Daniel Tarullo said Tuesday he believes the regulator can in some cases tailor capital rules for insurance products offered by large firms that have been designated “systemically important.”

“There are insurance products that do not resemble existing bank products, and so in some cases we can - and we’re already planning to - assign different risk weights to those based upon our assessment of the actual risk associated with those assets,” Tarullo said at a Senate Banking Committee hearing.

Insurance companies have argued that they should not face bank-style capital requirements, but the Fed has said it has few legal options to adjust the rules without new action by Congress. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

