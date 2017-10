ISTANBUL, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Finansbank, the Turkish unit of National Bank of Greece, said on Wednesday it had mandated four international banks for the planned issuance of a dollar-denominated bond worth up to $750 million.

The bond will have a maturity of between five to seven years, the statement made to Istanbul Stock Exchange said. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)