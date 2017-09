ISTANBUL, April 25 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Finansbank borrowed $500 million through a 5-year eurobond issue, which had a final yield at 6.375 percent, bankers said on Friday.

The lender, owned by National Bank of Greece, had mandated Citi, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered for the issue, bankers said on Thursday. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)