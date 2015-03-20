Greece's NBG put off Finansbank sale on valuation- bank fund source

ATHENS, March 20 (Reuters) - Greece’s largest lender National Bank decided to postpone its Turkish unit Finansbank’s share offering because of fears it would have raised a lower than expected sum, a source at Greece’s bank rescue fund HFSF said on Friday.

“The postponement is a matter of valuation,” a senior source at the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, NBG’s major shareholder, told Reuters.

“With a negative recommendation on going ahead with the offering from NBG’s management, it is difficult for the fund to say proceed with the sale.”

Investors have punished Istanbul stocks this year, reflecting concerns about political meddling at the central bank and the possibility of political turmoil spilling over into the financial sector.

Finansbank, which is 99 percent owned by Greece’s largest bank, had planned the offering to help fund new lending to small and medium-sized businesses. The issuance would also have helped National Bank of Greece cut its stake to 60 percent to comply with an agreement with European regulators. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)