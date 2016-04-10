FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's QNB says receives regulators' nod to buy Turkey's Finansbank
April 10, 2016 / 7:46 AM / in a year

Qatar's QNB says receives regulators' nod to buy Turkey's Finansbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB) has received the approval of Qatar’s central bank and Turkey’s Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency to acquire Turkey’s Finansbank, the Gulf Arab region’s largest lender said on Sunday.

In December, QNB said it had agreed to buy Finansbank from National Bank of Greece for 2.7 billion euros ($3.08 billion).

The share transfer to QNB will take place once remaining regulatory approvals were received, it said in Sunday’s statement. QNB will make a further public announcement once that process had been completed, it added. ($1 = 0.8773 euros) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

