RPT-Qatar's QNB acquires National Bank of Greece's stake in Finansbank for 2.7 bln euros
#Financials
December 22, 2015 / 5:37 AM / in 2 years

RPT-Qatar's QNB acquires National Bank of Greece's stake in Finansbank for 2.7 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to more subscribers)

DUBAI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank, the Gulf Arab region’s largest bank, said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with National Bank of Greece to acquire its entire 99.81 percent stake in Turkey’s Finansbank for 2.7 billion euros ($2.95 billion).

The closing of the transaction had been approved by the board of directors of both banks and the General Council of the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, QNB said in a statement.

The closing of the transaction, which was subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, was expected to be completed in the first half of 2016, it said.

$1 = 0.9162 euros Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Sami Aboudi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
