ISTANBUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Finansbank, which is owned by National Bank of Greece, said on Wednesday it had decided to raise its issued capital by 25.2 percent to 3.55 billion lira ($1.58 billion) through a secondary public offering (SPO).

The bank said last month it had begun work on a possible SPO. (1 US dollar = 2.2440 Turkish lira) (Writing by Daren Butler, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)