Turkey's Finansbank Q1 net profit falls 30 pct

ISTANBUL, May 14 (Reuters) - Finansbank, the Turkish unit of National Bank of Greece, said on Monday its profit fell 30 percent to 206.3 million lira ($115.6 million) in the first quarter.

Finansbank’s net interest revenues increased in the first quarter to 627.1 million lira from 563.7 million lira in the same period.

The bank posted a trading loss in the first quarter of 116 million lira versus a trading profit of 77 million in the first quarter of 2011.