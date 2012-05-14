FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Finansbank Q1 net profit falls 30 pct
May 14, 2012 / 2:31 PM / 5 years ago

Turkey's Finansbank Q1 net profit falls 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 14 (Reuters) - Finansbank, the Turkish unit of National Bank of Greece, said on Monday its profit fell 30 percent to 206.3 million lira ($115.6 million) in the first quarter.

Finansbank’s net interest revenues increased in the first quarter to 627.1 million lira from 563.7 million lira in the same period.

The bank posted a trading loss in the first quarter of 116 million lira versus a trading profit of 77 million in the first quarter of 2011.

$1 = 1.7850 Turkish liras Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

