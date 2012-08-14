FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Finansbank says Q2 net profit rises 23.4 pct
August 14, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

Turkey's Finansbank says Q2 net profit rises 23.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Finansbank, the Turkish unit of National Bank of Greece, said on Tuesday that its second-quarter net profit rose 23.4 percent to 222.9 million lira ($124.16 million).

Finansbank’s net profit was 180.6 million lira in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in an income statement with the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

The lender said net interest income increased 31.6 percent in the period to 709.2 million lira from a year ago. ($1 = 1.7952 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)

