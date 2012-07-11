Cigna buying 51 pct in Turkey's Finans Emeklilik -sources

LONDON/ISTANBUL, July 11(Reuters) - U.S. insurer Cigna Corp is buying a 51 percent stake in Finansbank’s wholly owned unit Finans Emeklilik, forming a joint venture with the Turkish lender, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The deal will give Cigna access to the fast-growing Turkish market, which is becoming increasingly attractive for foreign insurers looking to diversify away from competitive and mature home markets where there is less chance for growth.

Finansbank is owned by National Bank of Greece .

France’s Axa and Aegon of the Netherlands had also been competing to make the investment, the people said.

“The winner is Cigna,” one person said, adding that under the deal, Cigna will have a 15-year distribution agreement with the joint venture.

Details on the deal’s valuation were not available. Cigna declined to comment. A Finansbank representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

Finansbank said on Oct. 13 that it had mandated the board to evaluate strategic options for a stake sale in Finans Emeklilik.

Separate sources said at the time that Finans Emeklilik had hired Bank of America and UBS to manage the possible sale of its pension fund manager and life insurance unit.