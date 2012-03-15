FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Axa, Sompo Japan, Aegon mull Turkey's Finans Emeklilik-sources
#Deflation
March 15, 2012 / 6:50 AM / 6 years ago

Axa, Sompo Japan, Aegon mull Turkey's Finans Emeklilik-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 15 (Reuters) - France’s Axa, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. and Dutch Aegon are interested in buying Finans Emeklilik, the insurance unit of the Turkish lender Finansbank owned by National Bank of Greece, two sources close to the process told Reuters.

Finans Emeklilik has hired Bank of America and UBS to manage the possible sale of its pension fund manager and life insurance unit, sources said.

Finansbank said on Oct. 13 that it had mandated the board to evaluate strategic options for a stake sale in Finans Emeklilik. (Reporting by Seda Sezer and Asli Kandemir)

