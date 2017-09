Feb 2 (Reuters) - Finarch SA :

* Terrifast Limited acquires 27 liabilities of company worth 628,320 zlotys ($170,430)

* Buy of company's liabilites by Terrifast Limited is part of transaction disclosed in letter of intent from Dec. 19, 2014