Sept 18 (Reuters) - Finbond Group Ltd :

* H1 net profit after tax by 45.7 pct, headline earnings by 44.1 pct

* H1 revenue from continuing operations increased 45.5 pct to R194.1 million (Aug 2013: R133.4 million)

* H1 headline EPS increased 44.1 pct to 3.3 cents (AUG 2013: 2.3 cents)

* No interim dividend has been declared