BRIEF-Finbond Group says full-year HEPS rises 81 pct to 5.6 cents
March 28, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Finbond Group says full-year HEPS rises 81 pct to 5.6 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Finbond Group Ltd

* Operating profit from continuing operations increased by 121.3 pct to r46.8 million (feb 2013: r21.2 million)

* FY revenue from continuing operations increased 42.6 pct to r283.9 million (feb 2013: r199.0 million).

* FY earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (ebitda) increased 93.5 pct to r104.3 million (feb 2013: r53.9 million).

* FY headline EPS increased 81 pct to 5.6c (feb 2013: 3.1c)

* Challenging and difficult macro-economic environment as well as adverse market conditions in markets are not expected to abate in short and medium term

* Fy gross loans and advances increased by 79.5 pct to r298.7 million (feb 2013: r166.5 million).

* Gross ordinary dividend of 2.1 cents per share (2013: nil) has been declared out of income reserves on 28 march 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
